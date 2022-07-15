First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after acquiring an additional 947,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after acquiring an additional 942,059 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

