First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 60.3% in June

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 39.8% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 168,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,875 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 849,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,335 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 350.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 83,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 65,010 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

