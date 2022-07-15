Fractal Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $485,860.63 and $56,733.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

