Fractal Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $485,860.63 and $56,733.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052052 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023832 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.
Fractal Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Buying and Selling Fractal
