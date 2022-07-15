Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Update

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a growth of 310.8% from the June 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBRT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 719,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,697. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 131.32, a quick ratio of 131.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -56.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

