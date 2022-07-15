Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 63.6% in June

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fresnillo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNLPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($8.92) to GBX 780 ($9.28) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.57) price target (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($13.97)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.70) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $951.67.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

