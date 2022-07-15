FUNToken Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $84.45 million and $5.62 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

