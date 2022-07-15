Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

GAIN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,507. The company has a market cap of $475.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GAIN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 138,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

