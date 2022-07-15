Global Payments (GPN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN):

7/14/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $155.00.

7/1/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $114.80. 1,645,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,039. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Global Payments Inc alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.