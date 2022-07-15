Global Payments (GPN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN):
- 7/14/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $155.00.
- 7/1/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.
Global Payments Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $114.80. 1,645,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,039. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Payments (GPN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.