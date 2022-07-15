Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 624,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,896. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.