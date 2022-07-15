Gratus Capital LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,443. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

