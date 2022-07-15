Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 737,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $39,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 158,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. 25,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,686. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74.

