Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Short Interest Update

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Green Hygienics Trading Down 0.4 %

Green Hygienics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,706. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Green Hygienics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

Green Hygienics Company Profile

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for the purpose of extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

