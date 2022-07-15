Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Short Interest Update

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Green Hygienics Trading Down 0.4 %
Green Hygienics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,706. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Green Hygienics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.
Green Hygienics Company Profile
