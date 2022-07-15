Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 158.75 ($1.89). Approximately 476,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 879,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.90).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.74. The company has a market capitalization of £853.51 million and a P/E ratio of 754.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, insider John Leggate acquired 13,795 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £20,002.75 ($23,790.14).

