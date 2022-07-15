Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Down 70.0% in June

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GLGI remained flat at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Greystone Logistics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.47.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.