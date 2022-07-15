Gruss & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Seabridge Gold comprises about 3.4% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gruss & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Seabridge Gold worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. 3,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1,243.76 and a beta of 0.93. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Seabridge Gold

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

