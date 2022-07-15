H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

FUL stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in H.B. Fuller stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of H.B. Fuller worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

