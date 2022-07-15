Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hammer Technology Stock Down 3.5 %
HMMR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 5,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,240. Hammer Technology has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.
Hammer Technology Company Profile
