Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hammer Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

HMMR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 5,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,240. Hammer Technology has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Hammer Technology Company Profile

Featured Stories

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

