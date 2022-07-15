Helium (HNT) Price Hits $9.03 on Top Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Helium has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $9.24 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $9.03 or 0.00043043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00095506 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00285577 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,864,708 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.