Hersha Hospitality Trust Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

HT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

