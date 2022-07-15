Hiblocks Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,979.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $42,979.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00058255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

