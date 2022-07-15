Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

NYSE:HIMS opened at $5.43 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.