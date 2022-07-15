Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HTHIY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.35 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hitachi will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

