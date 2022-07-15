Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of HST opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

