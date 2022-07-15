Humanscape (HUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.81 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $130.20 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 791,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

