HYCON (HYC) Price Tops $0.0001

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. HYCON has a market cap of $284,955.84 and approximately $14,026.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HYCON has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001291 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00069853 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

