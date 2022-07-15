Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Shares Up 0.1%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 422,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

