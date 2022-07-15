Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Update

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Icanic Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ICNAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,360. Icanic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

