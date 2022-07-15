ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1124 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

ICICI Bank has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICICI Bank to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

ICICI Bank Price Performance

Shares of ICICI Bank stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 321,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,390. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,277,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,611 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 235,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

See Also

