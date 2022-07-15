ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Issue $0.11 Annual Dividend

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

ICICI Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICICI Bank to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

ICICI Bank Price Performance

Shares of IBN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,907,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $22.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,277,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,611 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 235,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

