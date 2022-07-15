Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Shares of Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZYGet Rating) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.