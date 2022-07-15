Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.
