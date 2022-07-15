Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

