Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the June 15th total of 619,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Information Services Group

In other Information Services Group news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $89,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 92,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 284.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

III opened at $6.74 on Friday. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $72.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

