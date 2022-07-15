Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 2,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

