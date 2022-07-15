Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys 2,400 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 257,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,342.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,964.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 5.8 %

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 3,601,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,800. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $177,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile



Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

