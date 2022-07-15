Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 4,544 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $73,294.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,281,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,676,998.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 158,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of $899.41 million, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of -0.60. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

