Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.13 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

