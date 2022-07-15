Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

INTC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. 614,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,492,652. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

