InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.90

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIPZF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.