iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, an increase of 219.1% from the June 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.79. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,106. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.