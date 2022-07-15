iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, an increase of 219.1% from the June 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.79. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,106. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
