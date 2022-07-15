iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,641 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,377. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

