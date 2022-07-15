iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Bellwether Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

