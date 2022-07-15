Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Down 67.8% in June

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JUGG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.72. 108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,477. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JUGG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 890,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 190,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,843,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

