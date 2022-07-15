Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tate & Lyle plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Tate & Lyle’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.18) to GBX 980 ($11.66) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5652 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

