John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:JHS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. 10,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $17.59.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
