John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JHS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. 10,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

