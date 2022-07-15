John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.80. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

