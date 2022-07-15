JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $16.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

HPE stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

