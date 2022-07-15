Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 278.0% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Just Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of JENGQ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,830. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

