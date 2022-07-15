Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 278.0% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Just Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of JENGQ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,830. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.
