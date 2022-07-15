Kalmar Price Up 57.5% Over Last Week (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $29,887.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002909 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00055304 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024345 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001877 BTC.
Kalmar Profile
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,268,849 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Buying and Selling Kalmar
