KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 347.8% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($79.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($78.00) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KBC Group from €71.00 ($71.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.28.

KBC Group Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 101,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

KBC Group Increases Dividend

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $2.7804 per share. This is a positive change from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Stories

