KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in June

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KDDIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of KDDI stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 248,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.04.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

