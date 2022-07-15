Kearns & Associates LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kearns & Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up 0.6% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2,369.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.88. 144,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,754. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $284.31 and a one year high of $453.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.25 and a 200-day moving average of $356.13.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

